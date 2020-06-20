PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,350,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 20,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in PG&E by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 553.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 1,272.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 24.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,278,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,735,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a positive return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PG&E will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

