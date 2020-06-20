PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.08.

PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.21. 405,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,151. The stock has a market cap of $912.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

