Pi Financial Lowers Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) to Neutral

Pi Financial lowered shares of Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$1.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$4.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Medipharm Labs from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$4.30 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Medipharm Labs from C$6.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

LABS traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.40. 2,196,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. Medipharm Labs has a one year low of C$1.20 and a one year high of C$7.28.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

