Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $673,571.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,425,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 623,191 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,772 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,718,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,353.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,083,000 after buying an additional 1,253,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 105,311 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 17,455.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 193,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 192,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,988,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,576,808. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The business had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.