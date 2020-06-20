Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Pluralsight from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Pluralsight from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pluralsight from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.13.

PS traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,527,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,835. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pluralsight has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $33.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 54.65% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $76,449,854.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,054,356 shares of company stock valued at $76,599,533. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth about $3,231,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

