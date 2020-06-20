Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Points International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Points International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.08 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Points International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.27.

PCOM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 80,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.55. Points International has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. Points International had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOM. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Points International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Points International by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 620,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260,751 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Points International by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,081 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Points International in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Points International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

