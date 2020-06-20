Progeny 3 Inc. Invests $6.60 Million in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,000. Nike accounts for 2.8% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Nike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nike by 0.7% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.96.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,350,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,176. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

