Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price objective lifted by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRVB. ValuEngine upgraded Provention Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Provention Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

NASDAQ PRVB traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. 1,821,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,058. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Provention Bio by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.