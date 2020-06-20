Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for about 2.3% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 734.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,013,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average of $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DOWLING & PARTN cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

