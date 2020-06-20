Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,303,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,476. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,607 shares of company stock worth $407,773. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

