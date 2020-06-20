QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.
QEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of QEP Resources to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.93.
NYSE:QEP traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. 31,378,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,224,218. The company has a market capitalization of $408.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 42.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,430,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 6,387,421 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in QEP Resources by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34,025 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in QEP Resources by 486.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,445,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,366 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About QEP Resources
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.
