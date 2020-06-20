QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

QEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of QEP Resources to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.93.

NYSE:QEP traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. 31,378,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,224,218. The company has a market capitalization of $408.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.46 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 0.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 42.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,430,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 6,387,421 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in QEP Resources by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34,025 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in QEP Resources by 486.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,445,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,366 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

