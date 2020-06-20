Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 18.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.98. 141,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.39 and a beta of 1.51. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $209.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.66.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In related news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $135,618.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf purchased 3,404,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.58 per share, with a total value of $458,171,284.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 869,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,017,040.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,810 shares of company stock worth $1,975,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.