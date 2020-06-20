QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut QUALCOMM to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.55.

QCOM traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $88.81. 22,662,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,527,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,854 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,358 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

