Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0250 on Top Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $1,152.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quark has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 265,021,271 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

