Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. 100,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,920. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. Qumu has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Qumu had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 111.64%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the first quarter worth about $166,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 17.2% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 121,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 158,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 65,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

