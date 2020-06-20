Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qutoutiao Inc. is a mobile content aggregator primarily in China. The Company believes that it represents a new generation of technology-driven content platforms and its technology brings relevant information and entertainment to users, stimulates users’ desire to read and ultimately improves the knowledge exchange in society. Qutoutiao Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of QTT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.87. 3,102,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,155. The company has a market capitalization of $736.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. Qutoutiao has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter. Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 2,417.23% and a negative net margin of 43.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qutoutiao will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Qutoutiao by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Qutoutiao by 161.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

