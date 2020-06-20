R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RCMT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of R C M Technologies from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of RCMT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. R C M Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 million. R C M Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that R C M Technologies will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,000 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 4.73% of R C M Technologies worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

