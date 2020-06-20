RA Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,361,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,700,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 7.69% of Trillium Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

NASDAQ:TRIL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.78. 1,959,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.19. Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

