RA Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB)

RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 870,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.00% of Selecta Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 20,179.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 161,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,462,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,687. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $236.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.43. Selecta Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

