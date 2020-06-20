Ragnarok (RAGNA) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. Ragnarok has a market cap of $4,533.16 and $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.33 or 0.01853726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00171167 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00044798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00109308 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.