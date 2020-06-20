Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 33,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RAVE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 297,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,881. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.23.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Rave Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.
