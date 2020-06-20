Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 33,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RAVE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 297,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,881. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.23.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Rave Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.27% of Rave Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.