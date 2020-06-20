Ravencoin (RVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $134.12 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $134.12 million and $18.88 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Graviex and Nanex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $172.43 or 0.01850127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00171477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,423,880,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDCM, Cryptopia, Nanex, QBTC, Cryptohub, Graviex, Upbit, TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.