RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RealReal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of REAL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,071. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. RealReal has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.41%. RealReal’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RealReal will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 33,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $419,636.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 375,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,648,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,262,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,598,216 shares of company stock valued at $19,971,720 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RealReal by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in RealReal by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 72,728 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

