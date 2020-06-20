Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on RBNC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. 235,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, Director William Lawson Mabry acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $94,516 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,043 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,345,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

