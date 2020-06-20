Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,010 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,010 ($25.58) target price on Relx (LON:REL) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REL. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,189 ($27.86) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,915 ($24.37) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,790 ($22.78) target price (down previously from GBX 1,790 ($22.78)) on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,974.45 ($25.13).

Shares of REL traded up GBX 30.50 ($0.39) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,915 ($24.37). 6,782,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion and a PE ratio of 24.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,860.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,863.74. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($17.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,109 ($26.84).

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

