Rench Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up 2.3% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 156.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.71. 5,708,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,365. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.44.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

