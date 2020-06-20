Rench Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $52.94. 1,920,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

