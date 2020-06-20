resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised resTORbio from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. FIG Partners reissued a reduce rating on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.17.

NASDAQ TORC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. 741,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. resTORbio has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $77.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.60.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that resTORbio will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in resTORbio by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in resTORbio by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 941,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 483,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in resTORbio by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in resTORbio by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in resTORbio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

