Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Short Interest Down 97.2% in June

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the May 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of REXN traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,420. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

