Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 474,973 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 474,973 shares during the quarter. Radware makes up about 1.3% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Radware worth $23,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDWR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Radware in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Radware by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Radware by 71.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radware during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radware alerts:

RDWR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. 628,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,042. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. Radware had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 8.29%. Radware’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.