Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Acquires 8,543 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,407,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 585,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 166,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 92.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 828,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,605,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,355,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,707. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 76.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $74,413.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $54,073.28. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.