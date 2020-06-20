Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 627,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,863 shares during the quarter. Pacira Biosciences makes up about 1.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $21,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $96,106.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $230,465.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $85,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,083 shares of company stock worth $2,019,772. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $45.04. 836,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,250.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PCRX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

