Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,847 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.81% of Revance Therapeutics worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RVNC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 925,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 104,623 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.24. 855,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,131. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.45 and a quick ratio of 12.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

