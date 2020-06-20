Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of Euronet Worldwide worth $16,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 860,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,740,000 after buying an additional 218,676 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,327,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $1,693,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 695,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,627,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.38. 1,027,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,574. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.21.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

