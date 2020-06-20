Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,004 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 217,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 62,067 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 250.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of LKQ by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 63,178 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 8.4% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 54,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research initiated coverage on LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. 3,863,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.