Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $24,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter.

LGND stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $116.24. The company had a trading volume of 910,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,218. The company has a current ratio of 40.65, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $124.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.04.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.20.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

