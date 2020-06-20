Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 320,317 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 2.09% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after buying an additional 1,286,292 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,001,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,292 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 305.2% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 566,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 426,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.6% during the first quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 548,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 155,492 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $500,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,630.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.01. 13,314,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,857,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.83 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

