Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $10.41 Million Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.75% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2,430.2% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 817,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,973,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,672 shares of company stock valued at $585,438 in the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGM traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $67.29. 148,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,655. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $713.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

