Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 772,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 3.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,540,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,523,000 after purchasing an additional 172,390 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,868,000 after buying an additional 95,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bank Ozk by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,800,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 164,613 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank Ozk by 655.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,855,000 after acquiring an additional 55,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of OZK stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

