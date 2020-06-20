Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $20.68 Million Stock Holdings in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,535 shares during the period. Axos Financial comprises 1.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.91% of Axos Financial worth $20,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,921,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.02. 813,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.40. Axos Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AX. Wedbush increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.