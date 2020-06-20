Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $26.81 Million Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the period. MAXIMUS comprises 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.75% of MAXIMUS worth $26,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MAXIMUS by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,634,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,275,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $318,089,000 after buying an additional 102,538 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 355,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,601,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,104,000 after acquiring an additional 422,836 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $2,132,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $762,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE MMS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.02. 1,294,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

