Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $27.66 Million Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,273 shares during the period. CEVA makes up 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of CEVA worth $27,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CEVA by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in CEVA by 587.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the first quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities downgraded CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 187,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,951. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $769.49 million, a PE ratio of 694.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

