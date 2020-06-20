Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $9.69 Million Stake in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,491 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.96% of PGT Innovations worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 82.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 405,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGTI shares. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.