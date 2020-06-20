Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,148,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238,122 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.28% of ON Semiconductor worth $14,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 84,245 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,643 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.39. 7,294,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,650,865. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,959. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.