Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,104 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 4.83% of Willdan Group worth $12,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Willdan Group by 131.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 876,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 497,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Willdan Group by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after buying an additional 364,718 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 532,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 221,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $112,106.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,270,646.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond W. Holdsworth, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,876. The company has a market capitalization of $302.67 million, a PE ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.34. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

