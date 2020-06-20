Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in CoStar Group by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,191,000 after buying an additional 41,537 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens increased their target price on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.25.

CSGP stock traded up $9.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $710.68. 465,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $658.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $637.75. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $746.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

