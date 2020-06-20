Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 452,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Iovance Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of IOVA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,735,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

