Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 266,902 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Progress Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 494,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.10. Progress Software Corp has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

