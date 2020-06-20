Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,404 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.77% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $17,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,634,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,643,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,833.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after buying an additional 1,099,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 86,867.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 920,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 919,922 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 582,540 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. 735,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $33.65.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.74%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at $252,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

