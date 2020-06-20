Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 181,268 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 53.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vicor by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

VICR traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 786,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,717. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. Vicor Corp has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $73.75.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vicor Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 309,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,453,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 18,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $1,063,432.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,847 shares of company stock worth $4,527,676 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial began coverage on Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.